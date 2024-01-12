25 vehicles and counting: Major incident blocks highway in Richmond

Highway 91 at Fraserwood Way, on the East-West Connector, looking east. (DriveBC)

The snowy weather Thursday afternoon caused commuter chaos all over the Lower Mainland, and in Richmond a massive pileup on Highway 91 snarled traffic along the major route.

DriveBC posted on X that Richmond RCMP are on scene of a multi-vehicle incident involving 25 or more vehicles eastbound through the S-curve, near Nelson Road.

The crash was blocking all lanes as of 6 pm, and the provincial traffic agency advised drivers to expect major delays.

⛔️#BCHwy91 @RichmondRCMP reporting a multi vehicle incident [25+ vehicles] eastbound through the

S – Curve (east of Nelson Rd) blocking all lanes.

Expect major delays. #EastWestConnector #RichmondBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 12, 2024

The Massey Tunnel’s counterflow lane was also shutdown for a while due to slippery conditions, adding to the mess faced by drivers in Richmond.

⚠️#MasseyTunnel – We have had to close the southbound counterflow lane due to extremely slippery conditions.

🚥Multiple vehicles were struggling to maintain traction, as the small amount of snow accumulation quickly froze into ice.

🚧👷@MainroadLM crews are on the way to… pic.twitter.com/4Surrndsv1 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 12, 2024

Of course, those were only a couple of the issues causing havoc on the roads.

Spun out buses, pileup crashes in Kitsilano, and stalled cars on highways all made regular drives multiply in length Thursday evening. On top of it all, DriveBC says increased traffic to is causing content to load more slowly than usual.

🖥️We are currently seeing increased traffic visiting https://t.co/MNovn5LekK 🖱️ Expect content to load slower than normal, especially when accessing our highway cameras.

ℹ️ Continue to monitor us here for any road issues that arise. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 11, 2024

Stay safe out there, Metro Vancouver.