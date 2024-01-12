“Spun out”: Metro Vancouver commute rife with delays in snow aftermath

The snow hasn’t been falling for very long in Metro Vancouver, but the evening commute is off to an interesting start.

Thankfully, so far, it hasn’t snowed nearly enough to cause any drivers to be stuck in anything like the dreaded 11-hour commute.

However, there have been a few minor traffic and transit issues some folks have been posting about on social media.

And what would a snow event be in Metro Vancouver without some commute blunders?

TransLink had put out a disclaimer that it was experiencing some delays to bus service due to the weather.

#RiderAlert Bus service is experiencing delays due to inclement weather. Please allow extra travel time and bundle up! ^ns — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 11, 2024

And there have already been a few examples where buses have been having some issues in and around Metro Vancouver.

A bus that “spun out” on the highway has also caused some issues.

⚠️#BCHwy1 Westbound spun out bus at Mountain Hwy is blocking most of the highway. Some vehicles are able to get by, but expect major delays due to this. #NorthVan pic.twitter.com/ZQ63dl3bs9 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 11, 2024

Thankfully, that situation has since been cleared.

As of 4:30 pm, the snow seems to have slowed in Vancouver, but there still seems to be a lot of traffic backed up on the roads.

Looks like everyone panicked at the sight of snow. Traffic in Vancouver right now is insane pic.twitter.com/ijMuNNw9Wm — Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) January 12, 2024

In Vancouver, street cams are highlighting some issues in major traffic areas.

Some roads have been closed in Port Moody due to vehicle incidents.

@PortMoodyPD are advising that Turner Creek N/B from Heritage Mountain Blvd is fully closed after multiple vehicle incidents. Avoid the area if possible. @AM730Traffic@CityNewsTraffic pic.twitter.com/4FWJ0MCvVO — City of Port Moody (@CityofPoMo) January 12, 2024

Have you noticed any snow blunders on your commute so far?