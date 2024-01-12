NewsTransportationWeatherUrbanized

“Spun out”: Metro Vancouver commute rife with delays in snow aftermath

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 12 2024, 12:31 am
“Spun out”: Metro Vancouver commute rife with delays in snow aftermath

The snow hasn’t been falling for very long in Metro Vancouver, but the evening commute is off to an interesting start.

Thankfully, so far, it hasn’t snowed nearly enough to cause any drivers to be stuck in anything like the dreaded 11-hour commute.

However, there have been a few minor traffic and transit issues some folks have been posting about on social media.

And what would a snow event be in Metro Vancouver without some commute blunders?

TransLink had put out a disclaimer that it was experiencing some delays to bus service due to the weather.

And there have already been a few examples where buses have been having some issues in and around Metro Vancouver.

A bus that “spun out” on the highway has also caused some issues.

Thankfully, that situation has since been cleared.

As of 4:30 pm, the snow seems to have slowed in Vancouver, but there still seems to be a lot of traffic backed up on the roads.

In Vancouver, street cams are highlighting some issues in major traffic areas.

vancouver snow commute

Fraser St and Marine Dr

vancouver snow commute

Granville and W 70th

Some roads have been closed in Port Moody due to vehicle incidents.

Have you noticed any snow blunders on your commute so far?

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Weather
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop