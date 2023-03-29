Metro Vancouver's only drive-in theatre is officially open for the season

Time to call up your movie pals because the only drive-in around these parts is now playing the latest releases.

The Twilight Drive-In is open for the season, and it’s one of the most fun ways to watch a movie in Metro Vancouver.

If you’ve never been to the drive-in before, here’s how it works:

The movie audio is broadcast on FM radio

You can watch from the front or back of your vehicle (as long as your hatch doesn’t obstruct the view) or in lawn chairs in front of your car to watch the show

And there’s a concession stand for snacks

Even though the concept of a drive-in might be old-school and classic, all the movies they play are just like what you’d find at a cinema.

For example, John Wick 4 and Cocaine Bear are on the schedule for the weekend of April 1.

A new schedule drops every Monday, so be sure to check out their website and see what’s playing. You can buy tickets online in advance, but be sure to arrive early to get a good spot!

Where: 3350 260 Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

When: Showings are typically on the weekends, check their website for updated schedules

Cost: One vehicle with two people is $25