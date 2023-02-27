Cocaine Bear, a movie many people are talking about, features a child actor from Vancouver.

Actual events inspire the film, and it has generated a lot of discussion due to the sheer ridiculousness of the premise.

As the title may imply, a bear does cocaine and essentially goes berserk. A quote from the movie sums it up perfectly, “The bear, it f***ing did cocaine!”

One of the film’s supporting cast members is Henry, played by Vancouver actor Christian Convery, who is only 13 years old but already making a name for himself with many credits under his belt.

He also uses some colourful language in Cocaine Bear if the trailer is anything to go by.

At one point, Convery’s character Henry says, “There was a bear.” Sari, played by Keri Russell, responds, “A bear?”

Henry responds, “It was f***ed!”

Aside from Cocaine Bear, the Vancouver child actor has also appeared in 16 episodes of Sweet Tooth, Venom, and Playing With Fire which also starred John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key. His IMDB bio suggests he even did some of his own stunts in Playing With Fire.

The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks and features another actor in one of his final onscreen roles, Ray Liotta. Liotta passed away in May of last year but had already filmed his scenes for Cocaine Bear before he passed.

Cocaine Bear opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans alike but based on comments about the movie online, most people who watched it seemed to have a good time.

If you saw Cocaine Bear and had a good time, keep Meth Gator on your radar.

What did you think of the film? Let us know in the comments!