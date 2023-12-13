It’s a good day for fans of Starbucks, as the coffee giant just announced of slew of new happenings that are sure to bring the holiday cheer if it hasn’t reached you just yet.

The brand dropped a new holiday drink today: The Iced Merry Mint White Mocha.

It’s made from espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk, and ice, and is topped with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and chocolate curls.

Get it starting December 13 while you can for a limited time.

On top of the new seasonal sip, Starbucks has announced a bunch of freebies and BOGO deals to enjoy throughout December: