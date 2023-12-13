Starbucks reveals new surprise holiday drink and buy-one-get-one FREE deal
Dec 13 2023, 11:00 am
It’s a good day for fans of Starbucks, as the coffee giant just announced of slew of new happenings that are sure to bring the holiday cheer if it hasn’t reached you just yet.
The brand dropped a new holiday drink today: The Iced Merry Mint White Mocha.
It’s made from espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk, and ice, and is topped with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and chocolate curls.
Get it starting December 13 while you can for a limited time.
On top of the new seasonal sip, Starbucks has announced a bunch of freebies and BOGO deals to enjoy throughout December:
- Free Hot Chocolate: Get a FREE short Hot Chocolate with the purchase of any grande or larger handcrafted beverage, every Saturday and Sunday starting on December 16 until December 31. Offer available on orders in-store, drive-thru, and via the Starbucks app (with proof of purchase.)
- Buy One, Get One 50% off: From December 19 to December 21 between 2 and 6 pm local time, enjoy 50% off any handcrafted beverage with the purchase of a grande or larger drink.
- BOGO Free: On Wednesday, December 27 from noon to 6 pm, customers can buy one handcrafted beverage and get the other for free.