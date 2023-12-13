Canadian shook after comparing "Home Alone" grocery prices in the '90s to 2023

For many of us, watching Home Alone is a Christmas tradition.

There’s nothing like a nostalgic ’90s comedy about an eight-year-old who’s neglected by his family to get you in the holiday spirit.

This year, people are pointing out another nostalgic detail in the iconic film — the grocery prices.

One Canadian compared the price of Kevin McCallister’s grocery trip in the movie to how much it would cost now and the results aren’t very merry.

Meredith Geddes, a radio announcer for JACK 96.9, shared her findings on TikTok.

In the film, Kevin buys a loaf of Wonder Bread, a TV dinner, frozen mac and cheese, cling wrap, half a gallon of milk, Tide laundry detergent, toilet paper, half a gallon of orange juice, a pack of toy soldiers and dryer sheets.

His bill comes out to just under $20.

When Geddes filled up a similar cart at a Canadian grocery store, her bill came out to $64.71 before taxes.

That price doesn’t even include the toy soldiers, which she found for $13.79 on Amazon.

This brings the total haul in 2023 to $78.50. That’s almost quadruple the price that it was in the ’90s in Home Alone.

“Anyone else want to go back to the nineties?” she jokes.

Canadians are well aware of the soaring grocery prices.

Government data reminds us monthly just how much more food costs, and there’s no shortage of shoppers expressing their frustrations towards grocery chains for outrageous prices.

Another TikToker put things into perspective by also bringing the receipts.

