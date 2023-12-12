McDonald’s has finally launched its “adult happy meal” in Canada, but as well as all the nostalgic feels, it’s also brought a little mystery and excitement.

The McDonald’s boxes, which were created in collaboration with US artist Kerwin Frost, launched earlier this week on December 11.

As part of the Kerwin Frost box, diners will be able to get their hands on one of six collectable McNugget Buddies, each inspired by Frost’s childhood experiences.

However, since the boxes launched, people on the internet have reportedly been finding surprise golden McNugget buddies in some of their boxes.

Hey @McDonalds Quick question.. I ordered the #KerwinFrost happy meal to get the Nugget friends and I pulled this little guy right here. Who is he?#McNuggetLegend pic.twitter.com/KXIvR8Yaug — mx boops✨🖤🫧 (@mandieboox3) December 12, 2023

It turns out it isn’t just an elaborate prank.

Reps for McDonald’s told Dished that there are some “McNugget Legend collectibles” out there, but fans will have to wait and see when they open their Kerwin Frost box for themselves.

A user on Reddit was surprised to find that they’d secured one of the gold McNugget Buddies, with people wondering what it all means. Is it, in fact, a Charlie and The Chocolate Factory-style scenario?

Comment

byu/renegado938 from discussion

inmildlyinteresting

In short, no.

But while you aren’t winning a prize if you’re one of the lucky few to get their hands on a golden McNugget, you might actually still be fairly lucky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Resale prices on the rare toy are fairly high already, with golden McNugget Buddies listed on eBay for as high as $227, making it one of the priciest “chicken” nuggets out there.

The McDonald’s and Kerwin Frost boxes are available across Canada and other select countries right now.

So, if you’re looking to get your hands on a golden nugget, happy hunting!