Merci Boulangerie just softly opened its first brick-and-mortar location

Merci Boulangerie is best known for its delicious pastries delivered straight to your door.

Now, it has softly opened its first brick-and-mortar location offering all of your favourite baked goods.

On its website, owner Natalie Cumberbirch said, “Merci Boulangerie is my attempt at bringing a small part of Paris to you. The smells, the sounds and the scenes”

Cumberbich has experience working at many notable restaurants like two Michelin-star L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Paris.

The bakery serves up some delicious croissant creations like its roulé jambon fromage, which is a pastry for savoury lovers. It’s a buttery croissant with Swiss gruyere cheese, honey ham, and finished with Herb de Provence-infused olive oil.

Merci Boulangerie is currently operating under a soft launch from December 22 to 24 from 10 am to 2 pm. It’ll officially open in early 2024.

Address: 2879 Commercial Drive, Vancouver