After news of Oh Carolina’s closure was announced back in January, we’d been waiting with bated breath to find out what would take over the 580 E 12th Avenue address.

Now we finally have an answer, and it’s truly delectable.

In the former cafe and grocer space, a new tenant with a similar but different approach has taken over: Mercato di Luigi.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the new Italian grocer and café is from the same team as Ask for Luigi, the charming Italian restaurant in Vancouver’s Railtown neighbourhood.

Mercato di Luigi has yet to share many photos or details about what the neighbourhood can expect from the new corner spot, but based on the brief description on its website, it sounds like we can look forward to a range of Italian products, including “pantry staples, dried and fresh pasta, and housemade sauces.”

The cafe will also be serving espresso drinks, pastries, made-to-order sandwiches, and “pasta lunches served daily from 12 to 2 pm.”

If Mercato is anything like its sister spot, the food is bound to be nothing short of perfection.

Mercato di Luigi is officially open today, Wednesday, March 1 and will operate on weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm and on weekends from 9 am to 5 pm.

Address: 580 E 12th Avenue, Vancouver

