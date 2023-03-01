All closures are sad in their own way, but this one’s a real heartbreaker.

Cà Phê Vietnamese Coffee House, located in downtown Vancouver at 422 Richards Street (inside The Network Hub) shared early Wednesday morning that it would be taking a long break to travel.

“Cà Phê began as a longing for a tradition that was long forgotten and a desire to relive childhood memories through a cup of coffee,” the team shared in an announcement on its Instagram page. “We are taking a long break to travel through SE Asia to bring back new ideas to share deeper aspects of our culture through food.”

The last day of service for Cà Phê will be Friday, March 17.

Cà Phê initially opened as a pop-up in Vancouver’s Chinatown House back in 2019, before closing and reopening at its current space in 2020.

It quickly became known for its quality, Vietnamese-style coffee (including modern takes on the beverage, like avocado coffee and Vietnamese salted caramel cold brew) as well as its bottle cold brew and branded coffee brewing merch.

For a time, Cà Phê also offered pastries with Vietnamese and Filipino influences, including their own take on the traditional bánh da lợn, the Vietnamese street snack typically made from rice flour, coconut milk, and taro or durian.

Cà Phê has yet to share if Vancouver can expect a reopening at a later date following their return from travels, but we can only hope.