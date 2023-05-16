A longtime staple of North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay is about to be rejuvenated by the next generation.

Locals in the area likely remember The Soup Meister, a comforting marketplace spot for soup that was run for nearly 27 years by Ralf Dauns, aka the “Soup Meister” himself.

Late last year, Dauns passed away after a long battle with cancer, and while the community and his family mourned, they also discussed how they might carry on The Soup Meister’s longstanding legacy.

“Even after 27 years the Soup Meister staff still chopped all vegetables by hand because the speed of food processors introduced too much water…. and so Ralf’s family, knowing how particular he was, decided that if the Soup Meister were to continue, it would have to remain in the family,” the family tells Dished.

“Anyone who knew Ralf knew that he was not a businessman. He was an amazingly talented chef who used quality ingredients to create soup that people loved and never cut corners to turn a profit,” they added.

They explained that the family then asked Evan Paul, Dauns’ nephew if he would consider taking over the business.

After a few months of planning, the next era of Dauns’ soup shop continues under the helm of Paul, who has appropriately renamed the business to match – it is now henceforth known as The Soup Meister’s Nephew.

The casual lunch and grab-and-go spot will officially reopen on Saturday, May 27.

Paul tells us that the fridge will be fully stocked with a selection of The Soup Meister’s best-sellers – including Beef Barley, Chicken Noodle, and Broccoli Cheddar, to name a few – which are ready to take home, heat and enjoy.

The shop will also offer four rotating soups for lunch service, starting at 11:30 am. These options include Boston Clam Chowder, Hearty Vegetable, Italian Wedding, and Roast Potato Leek. Hot soups will be served alongside a bun.

It may not be soup season, but the season of the Soup Meister is far from over, and this story is as heartwarming as the dishes themselves.

You’ll find The Soup Meister’s Nephew in the Lonsdale Quay, open daily from 9 am to 7 pm.

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Instagram