One local pizza chain has been growing exponentially as of late, with a brand new Riley Park location freshly opened.

We’d been keeping tabs on the 4331 Main Street address for some time now, as its former tenant, Main Street Bistro, looked to be in a transitory period.

It now appears that the Mediterranean Bistro has permanently closed and a Hellcrust Pizza has taken over the space.

According to both Google Maps and Hellcrust’s website, a Hellcrust is now listed at this address, which appears to have opened very recently.

The pizza brand, which operates several locations throughout Metro Vancouver – including a brand new one in Richmond – specializes in both traditional and loaded pizzas.

Think Buttery Chicken (a take on butter chicken pizza), Hell’s Deception (with mango, chili flakes, and jalapeño), and Hell’s Double Sausage Melt, to name a few.

Hellcrust operates two other locations in Vancouver proper – one on Seymour Street and one on East Hastings – and its website notes that an additional spot will be opening soon at 8197 Main Street.

Hellcrust Pizza – Main Street

Address: 4331 Main Street, Vancouver

