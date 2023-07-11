Mugi, a Toronto restaurant known for its Thai cuisine, is winding down operations in that city and officially relocating to Vancouver.

The plant-based concept, which operated in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood for 4.5 years, made the announcement to followers on Monday night.

Mugi’s food is not only 100% plant-based and made from scratch, but it’s also gluten- and peanut-free, catering to various dietary restrictions and preferences.

The eatery’s grub is inspired by traditional Thai cuisine and made without the use of MSG, hydrolyzed proteins, and glutamate flavouring for flavour enhancement.

It uses authentic recipes and spice blends to create curry paste, nam prik, kimchi, tempeh, and pickled veg in-house.

“We substitute the fish sauce and shrimp paste used in most Thai cuisine with our own plant-based formulas, to create the umami factor in our dishes,” the restaurant says.

With items like Bamboo Spinach Dumplings, Pad Thai, and Mushroom Curry Fried Rice on the menu, it’s safe to say we are excited to welcome this concept into Vancouver’s already-spectacular vegan and vegetarian dining scene.

Dished has reached out to Mugi to learn more about its move out west. We’ll keep you posted as details are revealed.