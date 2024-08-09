Canada has had some great representation at the Olympics this year with numerous athletes like Skylar Park, Maude Charron, Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie, and many more winning medals. But there’s more than just athletes representing Canada at the 2024 games, and it comes in the form of a burger.

As part of the Olympics, McDonald’s launched its new Global Menu at stores in France. The menu items include a Greek Mac from Cyprus, Szechuan Sauce from the United States, Filet-O-Fish Deluxe from New Zealand, and the Maple BBQ Quarter Pounder from Canada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s France (@mcdonaldsfrance)

The sandwich features a quarter-pound beef patty with bacon, crispy onions, cheese, pickles, and a special maple barbecue sauce.

While it’s not part of the regular Canadian sandwich lineup, it has been featured on menus previously. It’s also important to note that this sandwich is only available at McDonald’s in France until September 2.

Would you choose a different McDonald’s item to represent Canada? Let us know in the comments.