Starbucks is bringing back its Cool Lime Refreshers across Canada
Listen up, Canadians! Starbucks is bringing back a fan-favourite beverage to locations across Canada, and it is JUICY!
Starting on August 13, the Cool Lime Refreshers will be returning to Starbucks, and it’s bringing some friends along to the party.
Starbucks first launched the zesty treat in 2012, but it left menus in 2019. However, Canadians have long been campaigning for a comeback, with Starbucks adding that it received more requests to bring back the Cool Lime Refreshers than any other beverage on the menu.
In addition to the OG, Starbucks will also be serving three new beverages: the new Lime Coconut drink, Cool Lime Lemonade Refreshers, and a Spicy Lime iteration.
The beverage contains green coffee extract and real fruit juice, perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.
Here are the new lime drinks heading to Starbucks: