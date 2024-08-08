Starbucks is bringing back its Cool Lime Refreshers across Canada

Listen up, Canadians! Starbucks is bringing back a fan-favourite beverage to locations across Canada, and it is JUICY!

Starting on August 13, the Cool Lime Refreshers will be returning to Starbucks, and it’s bringing some friends along to the party.

Starbucks first launched the zesty treat in 2012, but it left menus in 2019. However, Canadians have long been campaigning for a comeback, with Starbucks adding that it received more requests to bring back the Cool Lime Refreshers than any other beverage on the menu.

In addition to the OG, Starbucks will also be serving three new beverages: the new Lime Coconut drink, Cool Lime Lemonade Refreshers, and a Spicy Lime iteration.

The beverage contains green coffee extract and real fruit juice, perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Here are the new lime drinks heading to Starbucks:

• Cool Lime Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with lime shaken with ice and a lime slice, caffeinated with green coffee extract for a zesty afternoon boost.

• Cool Lime Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage combines the Cool Lime base, a hint of mint and a lime slice, which is shaken with ice and lemonade.

• Lime Coconut Drink is for those looking for a tropical twist. The Cool Lime base is mixed with a creamy coconut beverage.

Spicy Lime is also being added to is also being added to Starbucks’ lineup of Spicy Lemonade Refreshers beverages. Hitting on the “swicy” trend of sweet and spicy treats, it brings together zesty lime and lemonade with a spicy blend of chilli powder.

The new beverages will hit Starbucks locations across Canada next week. Which one will you be trying first?