Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron made her nation proud earlier today at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Charron, who served as Canada’s flag-bearer at the Games, put on an impressive showing in the women’s weightlifting final, picking up a silver in the 59 kg weight class.

This is Charron’s second Olympic medal. She won gold in the 64 kg weight class at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but was forced to drop to the 59 kg class this year, as the former was removed from the schedule.

While her performance, which resulted in Canada picking up its 20th Olympic medal, garnered plenty of chatter, one moment in particular from Charron gave Canadians a great chuckle.

In between her sets, Charron did perhaps the most Canadian thing imaginable, as she was spotted by TV crews drinking maple syrup.

“There’s nothing more Canadian than that,” said the Radio-Canada announcer.

This clip has certainly helped reinforce the stereotype about how much Canadians love their maple syrup and provided some good laughs for many who tuned in this morning.

Though it’s gaining plenty of attention today, this is nothing new for Channon. Her Olympic profile suggests that she’s been doing it for quite some time.

“Drinks coffee and maple syrup between her events at competitions,” a snippet from the 31-year-old bio reads.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time that a Canadian athlete has been spotted drinking maple syrup while in action. Tennis player Vasek Pospisil was noticed doing the same during a match in early 2020 and had a hilarious response on his X account afterward.

“Maple syrup. Best sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients and minerals. Fights against terrorists. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You’re welcome, world,” he wrote.

Maple Syrup 🍁: Best Sports performance drink.

Anti-cancerous properties.

Rich in nutrients & minerals.

Fights against terrorists.

Shockingly good in coffee.

A great friend. You’re Welcome, World.

🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/89Roh4R8dV — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) February 10, 2020

Whether or not other Canadians pick up on the trend remains to be seen, but it certainly seemed to pay off for Charron today.