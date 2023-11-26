George Cohon, the founder of McDonald’s Canada, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canada and McDonald’s Russia, has died. He was 86.

Son Mark Cohon announced his father’s passing in a November 26 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last night we said farewell to my Dad. Our family, Canada and the world lost a remarkable man. pic.twitter.com/6hbHfRDL5X — Mark Cohon (@MarkCohon) November 25, 2023

Cohon is known for his work as an advocate for seriously ill children through RHMC and received the Companions of the Order of Canada. In 1988, he was inducted as a Member of the Order of Canada.

In a release on the RMHC Toronto website, Cohon is described as “an inspiring leader, supporter, and friend to RMHC Toronto.”

Tributes poured in, with MP Seamus O’Regan Jr. stating, “Time with him was time well-spent, and a time you’d remember for the rest of your life.”

Devoted to his family,

devoted to his business,

devoted to his country. His eyes always gleamed, his smile always broad. Time with him was time well-spent, and a time you’d remember for the rest of your life. He was that kind of guy. Our thoughts are with his family. — Seamus O’Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) November 25, 2023

Shopify VP Daniel Debow shared a story about the first time he met Cohon.

I read to Russia With Fries as a kid and always loved your dad’s story. So, it was a thrill to meet him one day in line at McDonald’s. He was so kind to my 8 year old son, chatting about his favourite items and menu tips. And of course, with his biz card he bought us lunch.… — daniel debow (@ddebow) November 25, 2023

Former MP Erin O’Toole called Cohon a “remarkable Canadian.”

A remarkable Canadian with a legacy the family can be proud of. Condolences. — Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole) November 25, 2023