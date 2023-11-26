FoodFood NewsCanada

"A remarkable Canadian": McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon has died at 86

Nov 26 2023, 5:50 pm
"A remarkable Canadian": McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon has died at 86
@MarkCohon/X | LesPalenik/Shutterstock

George Cohon, the founder of McDonald’s Canada, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canada and McDonald’s Russia, has died. He was 86.

Son Mark Cohon announced his father’s passing in a November 26 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cohon is known for his work as an advocate for seriously ill children through RHMC and received the Companions of the Order of Canada. In 1988, he was inducted as a Member of the Order of Canada.

In a release on the RMHC Toronto website, Cohon is described as “an inspiring leader, supporter, and friend to RMHC Toronto.”

Tributes poured in, with MP Seamus O’Regan Jr. stating, “Time with him was time well-spent, and a time you’d remember for the rest of your life.”

Shopify VP Daniel Debow shared a story about the first time he met Cohon.

Former MP Erin O’Toole called Cohon a “remarkable Canadian.”

