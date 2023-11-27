Pizza Hut Canada is giving away free pizzas in return for empty boxes

Yes, you read the headline right. For one day only, Pizza Hut is giving away free pizza to customers across Canada on December 4.

This is part of its Repizza campaign to celebrate the launch of its new Handcrafted Crust pizzas.

How it works is you trade in your empty box (from any pizza place, it doesn’t have to be Pizza Hut) and Pizza Hut will slide you a brand-new box with a piping hot Handcrafted Crust pizza.

This offer is only valid for the first 100 customers at each store and is limited to one pizza per customer.

How many pizzas does that come out to? Oh, only around 50,000 free pizzas across the country.

You can choose between a medium Handcrafted Pepperoni Duo or medium Handcrafted Smoky Tri-Cheese, while supplies last.

“Our team reimagined what a Pizza Hut light and airy crust should deliver without compromising on the unbeatable taste and flavour packed in every slice of a Pizza Hut pizza,” said Daniel Meynen, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut Canada.

“We developed and tested a new Handcrafted Crust and an exciting new range of recipes among Canadians that delivers on exactly that, providing an everyday experience that will make you want to ‘Repizza’ again and again.”

If you can’t wait until December 4 to try this new crust, don’t worry.

The Handcrafted Crust is now available at Pizza Huts from coast to coast. You can try either the Pepperoni Duo or Smoky Tri-Cheese, or try the new crust with your favourite pizza toppings.