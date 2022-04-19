FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

McDonald's Canada now has waffle fries on its menu

Karen Doradea
Apr 19 2022, 8:55 pm
Waffle fries are top tier, and McDonald’s Canada clearly knows it. That’s why they’re now available in restaurants across the country.

In an exciting tweet shared on Monday, April 18, the official fast food account announced waffle fries are back in restaurants.

In the joy of it all, the account rep forgot to share they would be available starting April 19. Eager customers flooded the Uber Eats app only to find the item not yet available. Despite the hiccup, rest assured, they’re now available to enjoy as a side or on their own, but for a limited time only.

This new menu addition is just as exciting, if not more, than the return of Smarties McFlurries.

Don’t get us started on the return of McGriddles, too.

It looks like McDonald’s is stepping up its menu game recently, and we’re here for all of it.

