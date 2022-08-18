If you thought we had a few more weeks before the deluge of pumpkin spice-flavoured treats hit us, think again.

Krispy Kreme has officially brought back its pumpkin spice donuts to Canadian locations, much earlier than usual.

This year, the lineup of festive fall sweets includes a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Cake, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake, and – new for this year – a Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl.

You can also grab a Pumpkin Spice Lover’s Dozen with a medley of all the decadent offerings.

The goods will only be available for a limited time until August 28, though.

Krispy Kreme has only a handful of Canadian locations: one in BC in Delta, six in Toronto and surrounding areas, three in Montreal, and one in Quebec City.