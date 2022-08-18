FoodDessertsFood News

Pumpkin spice donuts are officially back at Krispy Kreme

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Aug 18 2022, 7:07 pm
Pumpkin spice donuts are officially back at Krispy Kreme
@krispykremedelta/Instagram

If you thought we had a few more weeks before the deluge of pumpkin spice-flavoured treats hit us, think again.

Krispy Kreme has officially brought back its pumpkin spice donuts to Canadian locations, much earlier than usual.

This year, the lineup of festive fall sweets includes a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Cake, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake, and – new for this year – a Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl.

You can also grab a Pumpkin Spice Lover’s Dozen with a medley of all the decadent offerings.

The goods will only be available for a limited time until August 28, though.

Krispy Kreme has only a handful of Canadian locations: one in BC in Delta, six in Toronto and surrounding areas, three in Montreal, and one in Quebec City.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Desserts
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.