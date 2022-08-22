In case you hadn’t heard, McDonald’s just dropped a brand new permanent menu item: the McCrispy.

In anticipation of its release, Dished Toronto was able to sink our teeth into the exciting new morsel ahead of its launch.

According to culinary innovation manager Jeff Anderson, McDonald’s Canada customers desire nothing more than chicken.

That’s why Anderson and his team wanted to keep their latest innovation truly crave-able and juicy, but most importantly, crispy.

At Dished, like most Canadians, we are partial to a bite of McChicken, so we were eager to feast our eyes on McDonald’s latest handheld.

Much to our delight, the patty — which is made from 100% Canadian-raised chicken — arrived steaming hot and tender.

The cut of chicken is sizeable compared to the classic Junior Chicken or McChicken, but still accompanied by the unmistakable taste of McDonald’s mayo and lettuce, cushioned between a super soft and pillowy potato bun, that would go just great with fries.

The sandwich comes in two varieties. For a little extra there’s the Bacon Deluxe McCrispy, which as its name suggests comes with all the regular trimmings plus a slice of tomato and three half-strips of bacon.

What makes the McCrispy stand out from other classic McDonald’s chicken products is the size. The patty is substantial and was made to be that way.

“Guests had been looking for a larger chicken sandwich,” said Anderson, who is confident that the McCrispy will be the answer Canadians were after, and hopeful that it will gain “iconic McDonald’s menu item” status.

When it comes to taste, the reason so many of us beeline for McDonald’s is that we crave its idiosyncratic flavour, and the McCrispy draws on exactly that to deliver a deeply satisfying sandwich.

The McCrispy and The McCrispy Bacon Deluxe will be available nationwide at participating McDonald’s starting today!