Looking for a job this fall?

McDonald’s Canada is looking to hire more than 20,000 people across the country, making it one of the country’s biggest employers.

Working at the major fast-food chain has long been a great option for youth just starting their first job or for students needing a flexible schedule.

The company also ensures that all employees have access to further opportunities, at every level of the business from the front counter to the office.

Working at McDonald’s is also a surefire way to gain some serious teamwork skills, in addition to communication skills, time management, and people skills.

According to statistics supplied by the chain, 89%, or almost nine in ten hiring managers agreed that those they hired with a McDonald’s background displayed high levels of the above skills.

Those skills, along with an accommodating and flexible work schedule – suitable for those with a lot going on – make it one of the most highly-regarded employers in the food service industry.

If you’re not sure if a job at McDonald’s is the right one for you, the brand has actually created an online game called Crush the Rush Crew where players race against the clock to fulfill orders – think Overcooked but in a McDonald’s context.

The game is available to play online until September 12.

You can apply for positions in your area online.