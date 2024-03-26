Harvey's is offering $1.65 burgers across Canada next week

Harvey’s is turning 65 years old, and to celebrate, it is giving away 1,650 free burgers and bringing back the $1.65 Original Burger. However, Canadians will have to search if they want to score a free burger.

On April 1 (and no, this isn’t an April Fool’s joke), the burger chain will hide 1,650 free burger cards near Harvey’s locations and iconic landmarks across the country. What’s even cooler is that four of these cards will be VIP cards that will give the lucky winners free Harvey’s for a year.

If you’re not one of the lucky few to find a free burger card, don’t worry because there’s still a deal for you. You’ll be able to score one of Harvey’s Original Burgers for just $1.65.

This deal is available through the Harvey’s app for a limited time to celebrate the burger that Harvey’s says “started it all.

“Harvey’s is honoured to be celebrating 65 years of creating customized burgers just the way Canadians like them,” said Michael Nault, COO of Harvey’s Canada. “Delivering a personalized approach to every meal continues to be what drives us forward and we are excited to invite our guests to help us mark the occasion in a variety of fun and engaging ways.”

If that’s not exciting enough for you, Harvey’s is also releasing limited-edition retro-inspired merchandise and made-to-order T-shirts where Canadians can have their name printed between the brand’s bun logo. Five dollars from each item sold will go to Tree Canada to support its collective goal of planting 250,000 trees by 2026.

“Harvey’s has been a staple of quality food and great memories for many generations,” says Nault. “It’s important to us that our guests who have supported us for 65 years, and our future guests, feel part of our celebrations and continue to enjoy making their burger a beautiful thing for years to come.”

Are you going to hunt down one of these free burger cards? Let us know in the comments.

