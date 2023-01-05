Double Zero Pizza is one of the best pizza spots in town and it just so happens to be inside a massive shopping centre.

Tucked away inside and up the stairs at the CF Chinook Centre is this Italian spot from the highly distinguished Concorde Entertainment restaurant group. There are many great food spots at this mall and this is one of the best.

A few other notable spots from this restaurant group include Major Tom, Lulu Bar, Lonely Mouth, and Surfy Surfy, which happens to be located right below Double Zero.

Like other restaurants from this team, the food menu has snacks, pasta, pizza, vegetables, and small plates. Dished recently had the opportunity to try many of the most popular dishes out, including the incredible 10-layer lasagna.

We started with the calamari with capers, parsley, and a tomato garlic dip, the mushroom arancini topped with leek aioli, bacon marmalade, leek oil, and charred leek dust, and the cauliflower with raisins, cumin, chickpea, spinach, and pecorino cheese, and we had the Tuscan Greens Salad made with assorted tender greens and tossed with fennel, gorgonzola, candied pecans, herbs, apples, and a white balsamic dressing.

Nothing says Italy like pasta and pizza, and we had both at Double Zero. For the pizza, we ordered two. First, we had the mortadella topped with tomato sauce, mortadella sausage, mozzarella, mascarpone, pistachio, and basil and we also tried the classic pepperoni that came with fior di latte and mozzarella.

The showstopper of the entire meal was definitely the 10-layer lasagna.

This creamy, decadent, huge, and delicious dish is layered with three different sauces: bolognese, tomato, and béchamel. It also had four different kinds of cheese: mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, and fior di latte.

For drinks, you can look forward to a massive selection of highballs, cocktails, beer, and wine. One might be needed after a long shopping day.

We tried a few, like the Aperol Spritz and a raspberry Italian cream soda.

This is a surprisingly massive and bright space with incredibly high ceilings, plenty of art, and an open kitchen. It feels less like a mall restaurant and more like a grand hall in Italy, so the next time you’re shopping and need an escape, go here for a spritz and a pie.

Double Zero Pizza

Address: 1133, 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram