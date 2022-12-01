This week we’ve been sharing bad news about much-loved snacks disappearing, so here’s some good news: McDonald’s has launched a tasty new menu item in stores across Canada.

The all-new Candy Cane Fudge McFlurry dropped on Tuesday at participating McDonald’s locations across the country.

Made with the brand’s signature creamy soft serve, decadent hot fudge, and peppermint pieces, this new, festive McFlurry will be available for one month only.

You can find it now until December 27, 2022. Be sure to pair it with the other new menu item from McDonald’s, the Spicy McCrispy Sandwich.

Also, since we’re on the topic, we may as well recommend these seven new fast-food menu items that dropped across Canada last month.

Happy eating!