Connor McDavid stars in hilarious video announcing new endorsement

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has joined forces with a sports drink brand in a new partnership deal.

The 27-year-old will now appear as one of the Canadian spokespersons for BODYARMOR, a coconut-water-based sports drink that became available in Canada for the first time earlier this month.

The partnership was announced by BODYARMOR with the help of Spittin Chiclets podcast hosts Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette in what was a hilarious commercial showcasing McDavid’s acting chops.

🏒 @cmcdavid97 has recruited some unexpected members to join him on Team @DrinkBODYARMOR 👀 pic.twitter.com/8xjCaHomMC — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 31, 2024

Whitney was a big proponent of the Oilers heading into the season. He would constantly pump the team’s tires when they were winning but jumped off the bandwagon as the team got off to a bad start to the year. Now that the team is winning, it looks like the former Oilers defenceman is desperate to get back cheering for the team.

Luckily, it seems like McDavid is fine with Whitney coming back to not only the Oilers team but also the BODYARMOR team as well.

This type of partnership is no stranger to the 2023 NHL MVP, having been associated with former sports drink BioSteel for several years. Now that McDavid is no longer associated with BioSteel, it seems like BODYARMOR has swooped in to pick him up.

McDavid makes perfect sense for a brand trying to find its footing in the Canadian market. He is perhaps the best player currently in the NHL and is coming off a historic 153-point season with the Oilers last year.

This will make sure that the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner remains one of the wealthiest players off the ice, joining some other heavy-hitting partnerships like hockey manufacturer CCM and Canadian bank CIBC.

He also joins an elite list of athletes who have also partnered with BODYARMOR, including Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Atlanta Hawks basketball star Trae Young.

BODYARMOR is now available coast to coast in Canadian cities this month, including Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.