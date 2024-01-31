Oilers could break another franchise record after NHL All-Star break

The Edmonton Oilers seem to constantly be breaking records lately, and at least one more franchise record is on the horizon.

At 16 straight wins heading into the NHL All-Star break, the Oilers have already obliterated the previous club record of nine straight wins and are one win away from tying the NHL record of 17.

The team has also surpassed their franchise record for consecutive road wins at nine, one above the previous record of eight. Now, the Oilers will be searching to break the club record for consecutive wins at home.

Edmonton is currently at seven straight victories on home ice, dating back to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 2. Their last loss at Rogers Place came on December 16 against the Florida Panthers.

As of now, that seven-game undefeated streak ties the third-longest home winning streak in franchise history. They got even closer earlier this year with eight consecutive wins between November 13 and December 11, but a 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning stopped them from tying the record.

You would think that this would be a type of record that would have been set by an Oilers team back in the 1980s, but that isn’t the case. The only two teams that have won nine straight at home came over the last decade.

The first Oilers squad to accomplish this was the 2016-17 team, which ended a decade-long playoff drought and was the first season Connor McDavid wore the captaincy. That team rattled off eight straight wins at Rogers Place to end the season before eventually being eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round.

The 2021-22 Oilers then tied this mark during a hot streak from early March to early April. This was off the initial honeymoon period after Jay Woodcroft replaced Dave Tippett as the team’s head coach. The results that year would be much better, advancing to the Western Conference Finals before running into the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.

Edmonton will have a few weeks until they can challenge the record. The team will be on a three-game California road trip after the break and their next few home games are pretty spread out. If all goes according to plan and the wins keep coming, their earliest chance to surpass the record of nine wins will come on February 23 against the Minnesota Wild.

The two home games before that will not be easy as they will have to defeat the Detroit Red Wings and the surging Boston Bruins if they want to break the record.