McDavid and Biosteel's partnership is no longer: report

The longtime partnership between Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and BioSteel appears to be over.

It was announced yesterday that BioSteel had filed for bankruptcy protection in both Canada and the US. Shortly after the filing for bankruptcy protection had been revealed, TSN’s Chris Johnston reported that McDavid was no longer part of the company.

“Amid today’s news that BioSteel has filed for bankruptcy protection, I’m told that Connor McDavid’s sponsorship deal with the sports drink company recently expired and he has no remaining ties to them,” Johnston wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Prior to Johnston’s report, BioSteel released a brief statement of its own, though it was focused solely on the bankruptcy news.

“BioSteel made the decision to conserve cash and put the business into hibernation to preserve its assets,” it read. “BioSteel sought creditor protection under the CCAA to conduct a court-supervised sale process for its business and property for the benefit of its stakeholders.”

Despite reportedly no longer having BioSteel as a sponsor, McDavid was one of several NHLers participating in the BioSteel camp weeks ago. At the very least, it seems there is no bad blood between the two parties.

McDavid does still appear on BioSteel’s website, however. The Oilers captain has his own page on the site, which shows four different pictures of him training, both on and off ice.

“He began drinking BioSteel when he was 12,” the caption under the photos reads. “At 17, he signed a formal endorsement deal with us. To say that Connor McDavid is a BioSteel original would be an understatement. He’s been training with Gary Roberts for years and has consumed every sample and trial flavour we’ve produced. Either way, when it comes to Connor McDavid and BioSteel, #ItsJustTheTruth.”

BioSteel was founded in 2009 by John Celenza and former NHLer Mike Cammalleri. While the brand has become quite popular amongst NHLers for several years, it officially partnered with the NHL and NHLPA in 2022.