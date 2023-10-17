McDavid makes way more endorsement money than most NHL stars

It’s safe to say that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is doing pretty well for himself nowadays.

The 26-year-old reigning Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard winner is currently in the sixth year of an eight-year deal that pays him an AAV of $12.5 million, though he will only be making $11 million in real dollars this season. That much is more or less common knowledge.

What’s less well-known is how much McDavid makes when he’s not turning elite defenders inside-out and making superstar goalies look like Swiss cheese. According to a new report by Forbes, it’s a lot.

Yup, when McDavid is not playing hockey, he is apparently raking in $5 million. This is tied on Forbes’ list for the highest off-ice income in the league with Alexander Ovechkin.

This figure is five times the amount of Nathan MacKinnon’s off-ice income of $1 million and absolutely demolishes Columbus defenceman Zack Werenski’s $200,000.

Though impressive, it is important to note that the list doesn’t include every NHL player in the league and could be missing out on some heavy hitters when it comes to endorsement money. For example, Sidney Crosby is only making $3 million for his on-ice contributions but could have a large amount of endorsement money as well.

Forbes mentions that they put together this list by taking base salaries and bonuses for the 2023-24 season and adding in estimates on off-ice income based on conversations with business insiders. All amounts are ultimately rounded to the nearest $100,000.

That income is largely supplied by a number of sponsorship deals that the Richmond Hill, Ontario native has signed on to. Fans might recognize some commercials McDavid appears in between the action on game days, including sports betting website BetMGM, Canadian bank CIBC, hockey gear brand CCM, and Canadian car dealership Go Auto.

Though relatively quiet about his personal life, McDavid has had some opportunities to flex his wealth every now and then.

In 2021, McDavid and now-fiancee Lauren Kyle were featured in Architectural Digest, where they gave a tour of their foreboding three-story Edmonton mansion. It’s also fair to say that he will be dropping a bit more of that coin soon as he prepares to get married to Kyle after getting engaged over the summer.

While McDavid doesn’t have to worry about his off-ice financials, there are a few things to be concerned with on the ice at the moment. After being lauded as one of the NHL’s most popular picks to win the Stanley Cup, the Oilers have dug themselves a hole by losing the first two games of the season.