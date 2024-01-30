McDavid tours Montreal's CCM factory ahead of NHL All-Star Game

Connor McDavid is making sure he keeps busy ahead of the 2024 NHL All-Star festivities this weekend.

The Edmonton Oilers captain posted on his Instagram earlier today that he was touring hockey equipment manufacturer CCM’s factory just outside of Montreal. This would make a few busy days for McDavid, who posted about his ice-dipping adventures yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor McDavid (@mcdavid97)

McDavid has worked with CCM for sponsorship deals for the majority of his NHL career. His equipment, including his stick, helmet, gloves, and skates, are all made by the CCM. It is just one of a few partnerships that have helped the 27-year-old phenom become one of the most well-paid NHL players off the ice.

“It was my first time being in the factory, and I got to meet the team behind this great equipment,” McDavid wrote in the caption of the post. “Thanks for all the hard work that goes into helping me perform on the ice.”

It has been another one of those years for McDavid. After scoring a remarkable 153 points last season, the Oilers leader has 67 points in 43 games this season and is well on his way to his seventh 100+ point season in nine seasons.

He has been rewarded for another fantastic season by being selected to participate in the seventh All-Star game of his career, which will take place this weekend in Toronto.

He has also helped the Oilers go on a few impressive playoff runs while wearing CCM gear. In 2022, the Oilers made it to the Western Conference Finals and, just last season, ran into the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

With all this success, it is only fitting that McDavid finally gets a closer look at the factory responsible for making his equipment.