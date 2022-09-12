Matty Matheson is a much-loved character whose career as a chef, internet personality and now clothing designer is gaining exponential momentum.

Currently, Matty sits at the helm of five restaurants, and has authored two cookbooks as well as released a collection of kitchen tools.

Matty is known for his outspoken persona and uninhibited sense of humour, often characterized by commentaries riddled with obscenities that possess a refreshing and unwavering appeal.

Carrying that personality into his most recent venture, Matty has taken a step into clothing, though it’s plain to see the inspiration behind Rosa Rugosa runs through the same vein as his cooking.

Rosa Rugosa is a capsule collection of garments designed as work wear, for those sweating in the chaos of an unrelenting restaurant kitchen, or powering through the Sisyphean task of delivering people’s amazon packages.

The line is size-inclusive and simple, prioritizing quality and accessibility over exclusivity. Put simply, it’s for everyone to wear how they want.

Better still, Rosa Rugosa runs out of Parkdale, in the same unsuspecting office space home to Matty’s studio, where he continues to lay down roots as a tried and true hyperlocal entrepreneur, running an ever-expanding portfolio of intrinsically Canadian businesses.

As it stands, the line consists of short and long-sleeved shirts, trucker-style hats, shorts, pants and a single apron, with prices ranging from $50 to $175.

Check out Rosa Rugosa’s full line here.