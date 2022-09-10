Girl Guides' chocolatey mint cookie makes a comeback this fall

Extra! Extra! Eat all about it!

Minty Girl Guide cookies are back, and we’re going to shout it!

The Girl Guide chocolatey mint cookie has tragically been on hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as of Saturday, September 10, the quintessential refreshing biscuit is back to help the Girl Guides fundraise for their programs.

Distribution is underway now as local Girl Guides across BC are starting to get their cookies.

This Fall, expect the Girl Guides to return to their standard cookie schedule: selling chocolatey mint cookies in the fall and classic chocolate/vanilla sandwich cookies in the spring.

These cookies for a cause help girls get the funds they need to have fun, give back to their communities, and build their confidence.

Each box is $5, and all the proceeds go to Girl Guides of Canada and local girls in your community.

In BC, more than 1,000 girls are waiting to join Girl Guide groups in the province as their programs are in huge demand. If you want to volunteer to help or learn more about the Girl Guides of Canada, you can go to their website.

So start carrying cash in your wallets because if you see some Girl Guides selling cookies in your neighbourhood, you will want a box or two!