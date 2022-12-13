TransLink releasing a new Compass card shaped as a mini-train

TransLink is selling one of the coolest compass cards just in time for Christmas!

With the new Compass “card”, you can add a little bit of joy to your or others’ commute with a small model SkyTrain car that lights up when tapped.

In the past, locals have gotten very excited about products like the Compass Mini. So there may just be similar lines to get a hold of the limitedly available keychain.

“Customers can use their Compass Mini-Train to tap in and out when traveling on transit. Load Stored Value and fare products online, at a Compass Vending Machine, by phone, or in person,” TransLink explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TransLink (@translink)



Starting Wednesday, for its initial release, TransLink has 3,000 blue adult and 2,000 orange concession Compass Mini-Train for sale.

One person can only pick up four passes.

“Just like any other Compass product, there is a $6 refundable deposit when picking up your Mini-Train,” TransLink added.

You can pick up the new pass Monday to Friday, between 9 am to 5 pm, at the TransLink Customer Service Centre inside Waterfront Station.