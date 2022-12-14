It hasn’t taken long for folks to start reselling TransLink’s new Compass Mini-Trains.

Among the hundreds of transit users who waited in line inside Waterfront Station this morning for the new novel pass, a few locals had plans to sell theirs for quite a profit.

Within a few hours, multiple people listed the $6 adult and concession miniature trains for $20 — with some going so high as $50 — on Facebook Marketplace.

TransLink dropped the announcement about the miniature trains Tuesday, and clearly, people got the message since the lineup for TransLink’s Customer Service Centre stretched several long loops inside the station.

If we had to guess, patrons would’ve likely had to wait upwards of a half hour from the back of the line, which, at 9:45 am, included about 300 to 350 people.

TransLink reported that they sold out of the Compass Mini-Trains just after 1 pm. Only 3,000 blue adult and 2,000 orange concession Compass Mini-Trains were made available for the initial sale. A maximum of four Mini-Trains were sold to each person.

Over the years, other Compass products such as wristbands and keychains were also hot commodities, attracting long lines and quickly appearing on listings for a profit.