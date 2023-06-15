It’s a great day for comic book fans who commute in Vancouver. On Thursday, June 15, TransLink announced that it’s teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to create the hottest bus pass of the decade.

Limited edition DC Super Hero-themed Compass Cards will be released during a one-day sale event as part of a bundle that “lets customers show their love for DC’s Super Heroes while taking transit around the region,” said TransLink.

Only 1,000 DC Compass Bundles will be available for $39.99 during a limited-release sale on Friday, June 16. You can get one of four Compass Cards featuring The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman as part of a bundle that includes one DC Compass Card, one poster, and one lanyard. You can buy a maximum of four per transaction and they’re available first come, first-served, subject to availability.

Get yours on Friday, June 16 from 3 pm to 9 pm or, rather, until they sell out. You can get one at the Stadium-Chinatown Station located at Beatty Street and Dunsmuir Street and payments can be processed by debit, credit, or cash.

These new super hero Compass Cards are practically guaranteed to sell out. In the past, TransLink has released fun Compass Card alternatives like the Compass miniature trains, wristbands, and mini Compass Cards. Each time they do, transit users line up for hours for a chance to snag one.

And, you can usually find them for resale online after their release as demand is so high.

With only 1,000 available will you be calling in sick on Friday to get your hands on one?