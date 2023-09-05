In late August, Dished shared the news that a new traditional Edomae Omakase experience would be opening soon in Richmond.

Masa Ishibashi comes to us from Michelin-starred Chef Masakazu Ishibashi and has taken over the former Sushi Kiwami space (a restaurant that was known for its exorbitant prices) at #130 8411 Bridgeport Road.

Ishibashi has received numerous accolades through his work at restaurants in Japan (Shoukouwa and Ginza Sushi Ichi among them), but this is the first time the chef has brought his expertise to Canada.

Masa Ishibashi officially opened its doors for dinner service this past weekend, with omakase service at 6 pm and 8 pm from Tuesday to Sunday. The restaurant is also accepting lunch reservations for seatings at 11:30 am.

The restaurant uses fresh ingredients that have been airlifted right from fish markets in Japan with an aim to offer an experience with a “good sense of elegance and balance,” according to its website.

Address: #130 8411 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

