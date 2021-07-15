Vancouver restaurants offering FREE drinks for vaccinated people

If you needed more incentive to finally get your COVID-19 shot, and join the millions of people in BC who have already gotten a jab, two Vancouver restaurants have you covered.

With proof of your vaccination, Steamworks Brewpub in Gastown, and Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar, at both of their locations in Gastown and Broadway, are giving customers the choice of a free drink.

At Steamworks, customers can choose between a 6oz glass of wine or one of the many beer options that they have on offer.

In a conversation with Daily Hive, Steamworks said the promotion has been extremely successful since launching, with a large number of patrons taking part.

Some of the brews currently on tap include the Lions Gate Lager, Dust in the Wind Barreled Tart Ale, and the Steamworks Pilsner. They also feature a bunch of local wine options.

Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar is also offering free drinks. With proof of vaccine, customers are eligible for a glass of wine, a beer, or select high balls.

The promo is only valid on the day of your first or second dose. See their menu here.

You can check out Steamworks full menu here while you’re in line waiting for your COVID-19 vaccine.

There’s no current end date for the promotions, so you’ll be able to jump on the vaccine bandwagon and get your drink on for free for the foreseeable future at these Vancouver restaurants.

If you have yet to register for the jab, you can do so right here.