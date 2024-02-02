Flagship Loblaws City Market opens to big lineups in Vancouver

Loblaws Flagship City Market has finally opened at Amazon’s The Post facility in downtown Vancouver, and people were out in full force.

The first 1,000 people to show up received swag bags, which Daily Hive learned was part of the reason why the lineups were as long as they were.

A brand-new Starbucks also opened inside The Post.

Huge crowds were also gathered inside as the flagship location launched.

Daily Hive spoke to the very first person in the lineup, Jim Liao, who saw a post on Instagram about the grab bags.

“I just got here early,” Liao said.

He showed up a little before 6 am.

We also spoke to Corinne, who’s excited because this Vancouver City Market is the closest grocery store to her home.

“City Market is my absolute favourite grocery store,” she said.

She is also excited that the location will be featuring lots of local products.

The now-open flagship Loblaws City Market is the largest of the retail businesses in The Post, spanning more than 45,000 sq ft on the second level.

The produce section alone is about 15,000 sq ft — comparable to the entire store size of the Loblaws City Market at The Ridge on Arbutus Street and the future location above the Millennium Line’s future South Granville subway station entrance on West Broadway.

While the shelves and aisles are packed with local BC brands, President’s Choice, and tons of locally sourced whole foods, franchise owner David Sherwood tells Dished that a huge draw for customers will be the ready-to-eat offerings.

