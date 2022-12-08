Those who have been in Vancouver for a long time probably recall when our dominant reputation was as a “no fun city.”

But times have changed, and so has the city, and a brand new nightclub and live music venue proves that this city does indeed know how to have fun.

Elysium comes to us from the folks at Sunwave, the Vancouver-based electronic music community and event organizers.

The nightclub has just opened up on the top floor at 1240 Thurlow Street in Davie Village and aims to be “a place without prejudice, a place for people to be people, a place for everyone,” according to an email sent to Dished.

The nightlife spot will feature hip-hop music on Fridays, with electronic music (House, Techno, and Disco) on Saturdays.

“Since the pandemic the city has been missing a consistent venue where people can enjoy world-class electronic music and see different artists every weekend. We look to make Elysium a new home for local and international artists with carefully curated lineups every show,” organizers tell Dished.

It seems Vancouver is primed and ready for this kind of venue, too, as Saturday headliners have already been booked through January.

You can check out Elysium’s artist roster and keep up to date with events on Sunwave’s website or its Instagram page.

Elysium

Address: 1240 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Instagram