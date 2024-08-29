Man dead after being shot in the Downtown Eastside

The Vancouver Police Department is sharing some information related to a murder in the Downtown Eastside that occurred Thursday morning.

Police were called to East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 am in response to a man being shot.

First responders tried to save his life, but VPD says that the victim died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Thus far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues. Police say they don’t know if the victim and suspect knew each other. As officers collect evidence, VPD will have a bigger presence in the area today.

VPD is also asking anyone who might have more information to come forward and call the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

This comes just two months after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death just a 10-minute walk away at Union and Main streets.

In that case, police said that the victim and suspect were not known to each other.