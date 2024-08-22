7-11 in downtown Vancouver locks up all drink fridges

Customers at a downtown Vancouver 7-11 need to ask an associate for help if they want a cold drink after the store locked up all its fridges this month.

The 7-11 location at Davie and Howe streets has padlocks on its fridges and printed signs telling customers they can’t grab a soda, a carton of milk, or a pint of ice cream on their own.

Some Vancouverites who live in the area weighed in on social media, saying the area has dealt with increasing vandalism and theft.

“It’s shocking how bad this area got in the last few years. I’ve been a resident for 10 years, it’s a daily topic for my family,” one person said on Reddit.

“Honestly surprised the one on Granville wasn’t the first to do this… or the one on Dunsmuir,” said another.

Daily Hive has reached out to 7-11’s media relations team to ask about the rationale behind the locked freezers. We haven’t heard back yet.

Have you seen locked fridges or freezers at convenience stores near you? Let us know in the comments.