32-year-old man found dead with stab wounds in East Vancouver

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide that took place early Wednesday morning in East Vancouver.

Police said that a 32-year-old man had passed despite attempts by first responders to save his life.

He died before he could be taken to hospital.

Police were called to Union Street, just east of Main Street, before 3:30 am on Wednesday. The area is just a short walk away from Vancouver’s Chinatown. First responders discovered that the victim was stabbed.

If you’re in the area, you can expect a police presence. VPD’s Forensic Investigation Unit and the Major Crime Section will be working in the area throughout the day, collecting evidence.

Police have yet to identify a suspect, and no arrests have been made. For now, further details are scarce, and police are looking to the public for more information.

Witnesses and drivers who might have dashcam video from the area between midnight and 3:30 am are asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.