Surrey road rage incident involving firearm leads to arrest, quick release

One man was arrested after a road rage incident involving a firearm in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP says the road rage incident took place on August 15. At around 8:11 pm, officers responded to the report at the 14800 block of Fraser Highway.

According to the complainant, they were allegedly threatened by an unknown man with a firearm during the road rage incident. Extensive patrols were conducted in the area for the suspect vehicle, but it was not located.

Frontline officers obtained CCTV footage of the suspect vehicle and the suspect.

The day after the incident, the Surrey RCMP South Community Response Unit and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team arrested the suspect in the 27100 block of Fraser Highway.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on the 27200 block of 33A Avenue in Aldergrove. The firearm used in the incident was also seized and determined to be a replica firearm.

Surrey RCMP have also named a suspect, 37-year-old Dariusz Tonderys, who was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm with a weapon. He was released on August 17.

“His release order conditions prohibit him from being in possession of any weapons, including imitation firearms or weapons. As the investigation is still ongoing, additional charges could be recommended,” Surrey RCMP said.

“This was a very volatile incident for the victim and anyone who witnessed it,” said Corporal Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer for the Surrey RCMP.

“Thankfully, no one was physically injured.”

Anyone with more information is being asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.