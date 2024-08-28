The family of Trina Hunt is continuing to search for answers three and a half years after she initially went missing before it was confirmed that she was murdered.

Hunt’s family shared a post on Facebook with a desperate plea to the public, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has followed suit.

“The investigation into the homicide of Trina Hunt is ongoing, and IHIT remains steadfast in the pursuit of justice for Trina, her family and the entire community,” IHIT said.

In a Facebook post from the Hunt family, they wrote, “We have gone far too long with no answers. We are crushed that still today, no one is in custody for the murder of Trina. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and beyond, but our journey is far from over. We are still searching for answers, and we know someone out there has the key to help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Hunt’s family also shared some positive memories of their time with Trina.

“We think of Trina often. Her infectious smile, her love for laughter, and her genuine caring nature. We carry on some of Trina’s traditions in an attempt to keep her memory alive by baking her famous snowcapped, candy cane dipped chocolate brownies, savouring a glass of her favourite wine, Chaberton’s Bacchus and honouring her with her favourite Coconut cake on her birthday.”

Hunt’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to criminal charges.

“So please, we beg of you, help us honour Trina’s memory by helping us find justice.”

In a media release, IHIT said, “This is an active investigation, and we urge anyone who may have information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].”