Sean M. Higgins, the man accused of killing Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a drunk-driving crash, was denied bail during a court hearing on Friday.

The 43-year-old, who appeared in court virtually, was ordered by a judge to remain in jail until his trial. Higgins faces several charges for the August 29 accident that took the lives of the Gaudreau brothers as they rode bikes on a rural road in Carneys Point, New Jersey.

“I believe the state has convinced this court by clear and convincing evidence that there is no amount of monetary bail, or non-monetary conditions, or combination thereof, that I could put in place that would ensure the statutory goals,” Superior Court Judge Michael Silvanio said, ruling Higgins a flight risk, as per NBC News. “For those reasons, I am going to grant the state’s motion to detain Mr. Higgins pending the further outcome of this case.”

A video obtained by the New York Post shows the defendant crying upon learning his fate.

Alleged drunk driver accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, his brother breaks down in court as he’s denied bail https://t.co/AcanurB2W2 pic.twitter.com/DOyDbfDbeH — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2024

Authorities say Higgins, who admitted to drinking “five or six beers” before the crash, had a blood alcohol level of .087%, which is slightly above the legal limit in New Jersey. Frustrated with traffic slowing down to avoid the cyclists, the Iraq war veteran allegedly tried to pass on the right, hitting both Gaudreau siblings.

Prosecutors also pointed to his history of road rage and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Higgins’ defence team argued he was a family man with no prior record.

“He’s an empathetic individual, and he’s a loving father of two daughters,” said Higgins’ lawyer, Matthew Portella, in his client’s defence, as per The Associated Press. “He’s a good person, and he made a horrible decision that night.”

The Gaudreau brothers, who were set to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding the next day, died at the scene.

Johnny Gaudreau, known to fans as “Johnny Hockey,” began his illustrious NHL career with the Calgary Flames and was preparing for his third season with the Blue Jackets after signing a seven-year, $68 million deal in 2022.

Since the brothers’ passing, multiple large-scale candlelight vigils have been hosted in their honour. A funeral service took place in Pennsylvania last week, where family members and friends gathered to remember and pay their respects.