It’s been nearly a week since NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed by a drunk driver.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, countless figures from the hockey world have paid tribute, offering support to the Gaudreau family.

Matthew’s wife, Madeline, who is pregnant with their first child, has also received an outpouring of help. A GoFundMe set up to raise funds for her and baby Tripp quickly exceeded $500,000.

On Wednesday night, it was the fans’ turn to grieve.

With many fans already creating makeshift memorials for the Gaudreau brothers over the past few days, thousands gathered at vigils in Calgary and Columbus — two cities where Johnny left an indelible mark on the ice.

Flames fans came together with current and former players to light candles at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It truly was a sea of red as thousands donned flaming C merchandise bearing Gaudreau’s name.

“This is what makes me proud to be a Calgarian and is what made Johnny so proud of this city.” – Craig Conroy, on a night in which Calgary did the Gaudreau’s proud. pic.twitter.com/PHynysBKxR — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) September 5, 2024

Flames legends Lanny McDonald and GM Craig Conroy made speeches about Johnny, who played eight seasons in Calgary upon being drafted 104th overall by the organization back in 2011.

“This is an amazing turnout for Johnny and Matthew, but I’m not surprised,” Conroy said, as per NHL.com. “Flames fans, right from the beginning we heard this tragic news, there was just a little bit right here and every day I came out there was more and more and more, and now to see all of you here, this is what makes me proud to be a Calgarian, and this is what made Johnny so proud of this city.”

Over in Columbus, similar scenes broke out.

A moment of silence lasting exactly 13 minutes and 21 seconds (in honour of Johnny and Matthew’s respective jersey numbers) took place outside Nationwide Arena.

Players like Erik Gudbranson, captain Boone Jenner, and forward Cole Sillinger shared emotional speeches about their late teammate, who joined the Blue Jackets as a free agent in 2022.

Columbus GM Don Waddell also spoke during the 35-minute ceremony.

Plans for the Gaudreau brothers’ funeral are reportedly being finalized by the family.