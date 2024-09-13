A hit-and-run suspect caused chaos in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday evening, driving his pickup truck onto the University of Colorado’s football field during a police chase.

Boulder Police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Karl E. Haglund of Massachusetts. Before surrendering in the middle of the Colorado Buffaloes’ home stadium, the driver struck multiple vehicles, trees, and signs throughout the surrounding area.

If you’re wondering what’s going on at Folsom Field right now: #CUBuffs🦬🏈 pic.twitter.com/Z66UQ2Lmbf — CU Buffs Stats (Buffcord) (@CUBuffsStats) September 13, 2024

According to police, witnesses reported that he narrowly missed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in his blue pickup truck.

As officers pursued him, Haglund rammed his vehicle through the gates of Folsom Field, driving straight onto the NCAA football field. His truck left deep tire marks in the grass before stopping near the 40-yard line.

Before the incident was resolved, CU Boulder Police put out an X post warning people to “avoid the area.”

Someone has driven a truck onto Folsom Field https://t.co/78hPdUbVmB pic.twitter.com/IlYuujdIf1 — Silver Buff (@silver_buff) September 13, 2024

Police surrounded the vehicle, which led to a short standoff with Haglund, who emerged from his truck shirtless.

After briefly negotiating with authorities, he surrendered without further resistance.

Thankfully, no injuries occurred as a result of the suspect’s dangerous driving, though the damage to the football field is visible, as indicated by a shot captured by a photographer from CBS News Colorado.

Check out Folsom Field! A suspected hit-and-run driver drove out onto the field. Apparently the dude smashed through the gate of the home of the Colorado Buffaloes. Photo credit CBS Denver pic.twitter.com/RvHGCDQdjH — DeHuff Uncensored – Podcast (@dehuffpodcast) September 13, 2024

Police arrested Haglund at the scene. According to a news release from the City of Boulder, the suspect faces the following charges:

• Criminal Attempt Vehicular Assault

• Reckless Endangerment

• Vehicular Eluding

• Leaving the scene of a crash after Damage (three counts)

• Failure to obey a traffic control device

• Driving without insurance

• Criminal Mischief $100k-$150k

• Obstruction of a Peace Officer

• Trespassing

He remains in custody at Boulder County Jail.

Although the Colorado Buffaloes were not at home, preparing instead for an away game against Colorado State, the bizarre event has left its mark on Folsom Field — both literally and figuratively.