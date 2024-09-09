The situation surrounding the sudden deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau continues to get more tragic by the day.

A funeral service for the two brothers took place in Pennsylvania this morning, where family members and friends gathered to remember and pay their respects.

As part of this service, multiple people took to the stage to make speeches about their experiences with Johnny and Matthew. There wasn’t a dry eye in the church when Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny’s widow, delivered a beautiful eulogy of her late husband.

She recounted how they met, their summers together, their experiences in Calgary and Columbus, and their time building a family with their two kids, Noa and Johnny Jr. During the last part of her eulogy, she revealed she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

“We’re actually a family of five,” Meredith said through tears. “I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby… a total surprise, but his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me.

“I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies?”

Matthew’s widow, Madeline Gaudreau, is also pregnant with her first child. It appears the family will have to lean on each other more than ever to cope with the deaths as well as welcome in two new members of the family who have lost their fathers.

A GoFundMe supporting Madeline and her unborn baby has already surpassed $600,000.

The tragedy also struck just a day before the brothers were supposed to attend their sister Katie’s wedding. That ceremony was postponed after the unexpected deaths, and Katie revealed a beautiful tribute to her brothers on her wedding ring earlier this week.