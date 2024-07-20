How to enjoy the Honda Celebration of Light without annoying others

The 2024 Honda Celebration of Light begins in Vancouver tonight, and with thousands of people watching the spectacle shoulder to shoulder, front to back, is there a way you can enjoy the experience without annoying others?

While the Honda Celebration of Light is one of the most magical moments of the year in Vancouver, depending on where you’re experiencing the event, a lack of etiquette can lead to a poor experience.

So how can you have the best time while ensuring everyone else does too?

Use your phone sparingly and be mindful of others

Sure, the fireworks get high in the sky, but if you’re reaching up with your cellphone to capture the spectacle, there’s a good chance that someone behind you is trying their best to peer around your photographic reach.

Worse yet is when you’ve got your cellphone up the entire time, trying to film and not just capture a photo. Enjoy the show. Take some pics, but be courteous to those around you.

Even taking cell phones out of the equation, just be mindful of those around you.

There might also be people with accessibility needs, and it’s essential to make sure you’re mindful of them and their potential viewing needs.

Don’t bulldoze

The Honda Celebration of Light is one of the most crowded events of the year, rivalled only by the Richmond Night Market or the Vaisakhi parade.

Getting through crowds is tough and can lead to much frustration, but it’s important not to let it get the best of you. Be patient, and try not to bulldoze people trying to find a better spot to view the show.

Leave Fido at home

This one is more for your pupper than the humans around you.

Leave your dog at home. Even from a distance, the impact fireworks can have on pets is dramatic. Bringing your dog near the show, or even taking your dog for a walk nearby while it’s happening, can be a traumatic experience for your furry friend.

And obviously, it can be an annoyance to those around you as well.

Leave the drugs at home

No one will fault you for having a few drinks before heading to the beach, but it’s probably the best bet for those around you and the beach to find your spot without booze and pot.

That includes people who vape or smoke cigarettes.

No one wants a cloud of smoke in their face while trying to enjoy the show.

Be mindful of your group

While drugs and alcohol are not technically permitted on the beach, people will still consume them. While VPD officers will likely patrol the beach, not everyone will get singled out.

If you have young kids or crying babies amidst your group, English Bay might not be the best viewing spot, especially if you don’t want your kid to experience anything second-hand.

Thankfully, there are many family-friendly spots that might be better suited to your group.

The VPD said that every year one or two kids go missing and that one way to ensure a first responder can find you is to put a phone number on a piece of paper in your child’s pocket. The department also suggests taking a picture of your child for the most accurate and up-to-date description.

Be patient when coming and going

One of the biggest headaches around the fireworks is when the show is over, and it’s time to go.

Not only does traffic come to a complete standstill, but the hordes of people walking home or to transit can make it feel like you’re witnessing a zombie apocalypse.

If you can take transit or ride a bike to the beach, that’ll probably help everyone the most, but a little patience can go a long way, especially when the show is over.

Also, if you are cycling, be prepared to walk your bike. TransLink will also be offering extra service.

Prepare. To. Wait.

Keep the PDA to a minimum

The fireworks are a great date night idea. But that’s not an excuse to gross people out around you with excessive face-sucking.

While you’re not going to get kicked off the beach for making out with your partner, it’s just about being kind to the strangers around you who might not want to see that.

Pick up your garbage

The beach can look like a wasteland once all the people clear out, thanks to people leaving garbage behind.

No one wants to see a shared public place look like this:

So do everyone, including our beautiful beaches, a favour, and pick up after yourself.

