The best places for a weekend getaway with friends in BC this summer

Escape the city this summer for a weekend with your besties at one of these beautiful spots around the province!

From wining and dining in the Okanagan to the ultimate spa day in Whistler, these picturesque BC destinations will not disappoint. So pack your bags and hit the road.

Whistler

At just two hours away from Vancouver, Whistler is an idyllic weekend getaway during the warm summer months. It has something for everyone, whether your friends enjoy spending time relaxing indoors or adventuring outdoors.

Spend a rejuvenating day with hot and cold baths (and some hammock time) at the luxurious Scandinave Spa. Or opt for something a little more on the adventurous side, like zip lining, mountain biking or a scenic trek up the Peak 2 Peak Gondola.

If all else fails, just spend some time exploring the village. There’s a plethora of must-visit shops, as well as places to eat and drink. The Bearfoot Bistro has a fun experience for groups, where you can experience a Vodka tasting in their unique (and very chilly) Ketel One Ice Room.

Bowen Island

This serene island can be found just over an hour away from Vancouver. It makes for a relaxing girls getaway where you can spend lots of quality time with your besties in the great outdoors.

Bowen Island is known for its outdoor recreational activities, like nature walks, biking, kayaking, paddle boarding, beachcombing and more.

It’s also home to the beautiful Nectar Yoga Retreat, which features modern cottages in nature, along with daily yoga and meditation classes. It’s the perfect place to stay (and practice) if you and your friends are yogis and are hoping for a more calming staycation.

Victoria

Hop on a ferry over to Victoria for a weekend getaway to remember. There’s plenty to see and do in BC’s capital, especially with your best pals at your side.

Go for a scenic stroll at the Butchart Gardens or have an Instagrammable moment or two with afternoon tea at the Fairmont Empress, situated right on the harbour. Other popular activities in the area include whale watching, axe throwing and the iconic Fan Tan Alley.

Or you can just eat and drink your way through the city. Some of the city’s best eateries are Little Jumbo Restaurant and Bar, Bodega and Red Fish Blue Fish.

Harrison Hot Springs

Whether you stay in one of the hotels right on the strip or a lakeside Airbnb, it’s hard to beat a getaway to Harrison Hot Springs. Plus, it’s under two hours away from Vancouver.

Once there, go for a dip in the hot springs or take part in one of the many other water activities, including the resort’s bumper boats or epic floating waterpark.

For bites and sips, look no further than the many eateries that line the lake. The Black Forest Restaurant is a must if you’re in the mood for steak and schnitzel, or opt for Milos Greek Taverna if you’re craving Mediterranean.

The Okanagan

The friends that drink wine together, stay together. Travel to the Okanagan this summer to discover the best wineries the province has to offer.

Oliver is actually known as being the wine capital of Canada, and it’s home to nearly half of BC’s vines and more than 40 wineries. But there are lots of other wineries to visit, including in Kelowna, Summerland, Penticton, Osoyoos and of course, the Naramata region.

Plus, the Okanagan is just a fun place to be during the summer months with lots of outdoor activities to enjoy, from hiking to paddle boarding.